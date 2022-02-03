Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $626,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 536,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

