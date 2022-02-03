Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,553 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of JD opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

