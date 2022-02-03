Vigil Neuroscience Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

