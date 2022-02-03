Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 479,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,923,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

