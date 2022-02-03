Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMUK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.63) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 144.25 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

