Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on VMUK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).
VMUK stock opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.63) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 144.25 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
