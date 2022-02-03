Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.90 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 201.60 ($2.71). 2,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.50 ($2.68).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Virgin Wines UK alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.82 million and a PE ratio of -303.80.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.