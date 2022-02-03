Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,588 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Visa worth $287,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.60. 158,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,263,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.