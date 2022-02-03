Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $101.66 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $142.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

