Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.19) to GBX 1,260 ($16.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.76) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($16.23) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.09) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.44).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,052.50 ($14.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.