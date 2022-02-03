Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 132.78 ($1.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £36.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.19. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.