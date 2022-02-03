Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).
LON VOD opened at GBX 132.78 ($1.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £36.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.19. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
