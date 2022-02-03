Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €253.29 ($284.59).

Volkswagen stock opened at €184.40 ($207.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €155.20 ($174.38) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

