Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

NYSE:VLTA opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.