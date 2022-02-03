Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $63.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

