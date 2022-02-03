Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham Sells 100,000 Shares

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,020,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$242,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 26th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.94.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

