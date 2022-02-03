Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham Sells 100,000 Shares

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,020,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$242,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.94.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

