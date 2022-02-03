VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VYNE opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

