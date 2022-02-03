W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger updated its FY22 guidance to $23.50-25.50 EPS.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $522.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

