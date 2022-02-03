Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €24.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($26.97) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

ETR:DIC opened at €15.34 ($17.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.22. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €13.50 ($15.17) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($18.92). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

