Warburg Research Reiterates “€2.80” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.83 ($3.18).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.57 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 53.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.41.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.