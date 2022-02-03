Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.47

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 2241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $470,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

