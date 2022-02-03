Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos Sells 300 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $17,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,626,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,840,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

