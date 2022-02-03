Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.75-$12.00 EPS.

Shares of WAT opened at $330.17 on Thursday. Waters has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.04.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

