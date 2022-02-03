Wayne Cohen Sells 8,607 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22.

Shares of SCU opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

