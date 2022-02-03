WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.