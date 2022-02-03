WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,771. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

