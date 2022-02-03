Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $70.69 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,416 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

