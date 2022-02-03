Wedbush Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $31.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $31.99.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,830.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,829.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.