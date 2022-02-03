Wedbush Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $30.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $28.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,484.57 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,606.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,758.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

