Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (BP.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B):

2/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/31/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

1/21/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 475 ($6.39) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/21/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 404 ($5.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/14/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/6/2021 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 404 ($5.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.89.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

