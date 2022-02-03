Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 445,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,723,180. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

