Widercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $25,601.20 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Widercoin has a market cap of $25,601.20 and $971.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

