Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $5,633.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,633.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WZZZY shares. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($77.98) to GBX 5,600 ($75.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$14.50 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

