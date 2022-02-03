WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Down 7.5%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. 11,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 661,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAPS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,308,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 160.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

