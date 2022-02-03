Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.