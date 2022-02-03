Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) by 637.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $357,000.

ITQ stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

