Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 858.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 59.8% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

PUCK stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.