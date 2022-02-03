Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,058 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,058 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after buying an additional 3,199,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MultiPlan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after buying an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MPLN opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

