Woodson Capital Management, Lp Sells 264,779 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 511,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,743. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $878.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Funko by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 166,588 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

