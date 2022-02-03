XIO Reaches Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002355 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000195 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

