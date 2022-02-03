Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 9.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.