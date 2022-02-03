YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.23. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 2,357 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

