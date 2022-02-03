YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Update

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 26,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,389. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

