Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) will post $11.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.62 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.49. 3,381,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,021. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. American International Group has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $62.54.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

