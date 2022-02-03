Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,224,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,789,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

