Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $259.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.48 million and the lowest is $259.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE PBH traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 650,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,659. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

