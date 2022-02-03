Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will report sales of $183.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $713.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $718.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $774.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 378,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,402. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.