Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.