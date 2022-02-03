Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $56.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,836.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

