Zacks: Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ALRS opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

