Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

