Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $688.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

